A teenager is in a critical condition after a stabbing in a market town during broad daylight.

The stabbing happened after an altercation between two teenage boys at Strasbourg Square in Haverhill, Suffolk, just after 3pm on Monday.

Suffolk Police gave an update on Tuesday evening and said the victim, a 16-year-old boy, is in a critical condition at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire.

Another 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is still being questioned at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, with police confirming it is believed the victim and suspect knew each other.

The force believes the attack was an isolated incident and said there is "no wider threat to the public".

Suffolk Police has been given more time to question the 16-year-old suspect. Credit: ITV News Anglia

On Tuesday afternoon, Suffolk Police was given a further 36 hours to question the suspect by Ipswich Magistrates' Court, which expires at 4.35am on Thursday.

A police cordon that was put in place at the Strasbourg Square car park was lifted on Tuesday.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, including anyone around Strasbourg Square, Ingham Road or Millfields Way, and the A143 or High Street between 2.30pm and 3.45pm.

They are also appealing for anyone who may have captured any video footage on a mobile phone of the incident, or who has seen any videos circulating on social media or being shared in messaging groups.

