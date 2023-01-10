A tiny venue where comedian Michael McIntyre is testing out new material was overwhelmed when more than 85,000 fans bid for tickets.

The 110-seat Old Town Hall in Hemel Hempstead is hosting the Bafta award-winner's show on 17 January.

The £15 tickets sold out in less than five minutes.

“We understand your frustration if you didn't get tickets," said organisers.

"We have been overwhelmed with the response from customers wanting to book tickets to see Michael McIntyre and only a lucky few managed it.

"Well done to those people we hope you enjoy the show!"

