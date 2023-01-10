The fiancée of a motorcyclist who died after a crash with a car says he was "much loved" and the "purest soul".

Paul Collingridge was involved in a collision with a car on Colchester Road in Great Bentley, Essex, at 6.45am on 6 December.

The 28-year-old from Clacton died at the scene.

On Tuesday, his fiancée Rio Fisher paid tribute to Mr Collingridge and said: “Our beautiful, amazing, larger than life, honest talking, gym, Marvel, Pokémon and airsoft obsessed, loyal best friend, rock and very much loved fiancé, son, brother and uncle Paul.

"We can’t even put into words the amount of love we have for you, and we can’t begin to imagine how we’re going to live this life without you.

“Paul was the purest soul and you couldn’t wish to meet a better man.

"He had time for everybody, he lit up a room with his infectious laugh, massive cheesy grin and big kid personality and he just loved whole heartedly."

Paul Collingridge was "gym, Marvel, Pokémon and airsoft obsessed". Credit: Essex Police

Ms Fisher, who said she had been with Mr Collingridge for seven and a half years, added that he "adored his family" and he was "the fun uncle".

She said: "There was never a dull moment when he was around and I love that he has touched so many lives in such a positive way in his 28 years of life.

“I love you beyond words Paul, you are the other half of my heart, love of my life and an angel on this Earth.

"Thank you for being my happiness the past seven and a half years, I wouldn’t change a single second of it.

"Fly high my darling, I’ll be looking out for your sparkle among the stars.”

Essex Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage, with no arrests made as part of the investigation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know