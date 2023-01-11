A former delivery driver accused of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish has told a court someone else took his mobile phone to the athlete's home.

Oludewa Okorosobo, 28, told Chelmsford Crown Court "at no point was I present at the Cavendish premises" despite his mobile phone "pinging" off nearby cell masts at the time of the break-in on 27 November.

The trial has heard how balaclava-wearing intruders broke into Cavendish’s home in Ongar, Essex, as he was asleep upstairs with his wife Peta and their three-year-old child in the bed.

Two Richard Mille watches, worth a total of £700,000, were among the items taken in the knifepoint raid.

Ali Sesay, of Holding Street, Rainham, Kent, admitted two counts of robbery at an earlier hearing, and the trial was previously told that his DNA was found on Mrs Cavendish’s phone, which was taken and found outside the property.

But Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, and Okorosobo, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, both deny two counts of robbery.

Peta and Mark Cavendish were held up at knifepoint during a robbery at their home, the court has heard. Credit: PA

Giving evidence, Okorosobo said he had lent his phone to 28-year-old Sesay in the early hours of 27 November because he needed to use its sat nav.

Okorosobo said Sesay, who lived at the same address as him in Croydon, was with him and Henry in a Mercedes car being driven by a man who he referred to only as “Steve”.

They dropped Okorosobo off at his mother's address in Camberwell so he could be with his younger brother, who had suffered a seizure, while his mother was at work.

“Mr Sesay said the memory on his phone was full and he didn’t have a navigation app on his phone,” he told the court.

Two other men, Jo Jobson and George Goddard, have been named as suspects in the case but remain wanted by police.

Okorosobo told jurors that calls from his phone to Jobson’s at around 12.40am on 27 November, while the phone was located in the area of his mother’s address, were to discuss cryptocurrency.

The defendant’s barrister, Shahid Rashid, said: “We know over the next few hours your phone was pinging off cell masts in the Ongar area [of Essex].”

Okorosobo said he was not there, adding: “At no point was I present at the Cavendish premises.”

He said he had his phone “back in my hand” by around 4.40am before getting a lift back to Croydon with Henry, Sesay, Sesay’s “five-year-old son” and Steve.

He said he did not know anything about events at Cavendish’s home at around 2.30am.

Prosecutor Edward Renvoize questioning Mark Cavendish at Chelmsford Crown Court Credit: Liz Cook/PA

Archangelo Power, for Henry, suggested to Okorosobo that the Mercedes had an inbuilt navigation system, and asked if he thought it “strange” that Sesay was asking to borrow his phone.

Okorosobo said that the car’s navigation system “needed a PIN” and Steve “didn’t have it”.

He previously told the court he was stabbed in the leg in September 2021, and he still had his left leg in a brace and his left arm in a sling as he gave his evidence.

In a prepared statement to police at the time of his arrest in December 2021, Okorosobo said he was “unable to do any” of the alleged offences, and that “any human could see I’m incapable of doing this”.

Henry and Okorosobo are accused of robbing Cavendish of a watch, a phone and a safe, and of robbing the athlete’s wife of a watch, a phone and a Louis Vuitton suitcase.

The trial continues.

