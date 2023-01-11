Watch the moment Lucy World almost knocks the cyclist off his bike

A driver who dangerously cut across a cyclist at a roundabout has been left more than £1,000 out of pocket after he sent police footage filmed from his handlebars.

Lucy World, 32, was recorded on the mobile phone fixed to the rider's bike as she almost knocked him over on 7 January last year.

The near-miss happened in Northampton as the rider went round the roundabout at the junction of Wooldale Road and Newport Pagnell Road just before 8.50am.

After the rider sent the footage to police, World was issued a fixed penalty notice but opted to plead not guilty - leading to a court appearance where she was found guilty in her absence of driving without due care and attention.

World, of Far End in Northampton, was handed five points on her driving licence, fined £440 and order to pay £625 costs and a £44 victim surcharge by magistrates on 14 December.

In the footage, World can be seen cutting across the front of the cyclist, almost colliding with him.

Despite him having to swerve and brake to avoid a collision, he was not injured, and World drove off without acknowledging the incident.

The footage was submitted through the force's Operation Snap, which encourages people to share examples of bad driving which are then analysed by trained police staff.

They determined that the video proved beyond doubt that World had shown no consideration for the cyclist.

PC Mo Allsopp-Clarke of Northamptonshire Police’s Safer Roads Team said: "The video evidence clearly showed that World had no consideration for the cyclist on that day, who had right of way on the roundabout.

“Her driving fell below the standard of a competent and careful driver, which could have very easily ended in tragic consequences, and I’m pleased the courts have dealt with the driver positively.

“Hopefully this case demonstrates that we take all instances of poor driving very seriously and we will prosecute offenders accordingly, which can only be a good thing to help keep our roads safer.”

