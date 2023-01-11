Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in her own home.

The 47-year-old victim's body was discovered by paramedics at Beechwood Road in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on Tuesday morning.

Police said no arrests had yet been made but they were "following several leads" in their attempt to find her attackers.

Det Insp Lee Martin, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "We believe the woman was killed between 10pm on 9 January and 6am on 10 January."

He said news of the death was likely to cause concern for people living nearby but said he believed it was an "isolated incident".

Extra patrols are being carried out.

