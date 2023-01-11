A teenager has died a day and a half after being stabbed in a car park in broad daylight.

The 16-year-old - who has been named by police as Harley Barfield - was assaulted just after 3pm on Monday at Strasbourg Square in Haverhill, Suffolk.

He was initially taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and later transferred to specialist heart and lung hospital Royal Papworth.

A police spokesman said the investigation had now become a murder inquiry, adding: "Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff and brave resistance from Harley, he passed away this morning."

A 16-year-old boy was arrested shortly after the attack on suspicion of attempted murder and police have been given until 4.35am on Thursday to question him.

Detectives said the victim and suspect were known to each other and are treating the assault as an isolated incident.

Suffolk Police said the teenager's family and some "key witnesses" to the assault were being supported by specially trained officers.

