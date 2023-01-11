A teenager has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in a car park in broad daylight.

A 16-year-old boy - who has been named by police as Harley Barfield - was attacked just after 3pm on Monday at Strasbourg Square in Haverhill, Suffolk.

He died at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge on Wednesday morning after being transferred from Addenbrooke's.

Another 16-year-old boy from the Haverhill area - who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age - was arrested shortly after the incident.

He has since been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

He is set to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

After announcing Harley Barfield's death, a Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff and brave resistance from Harley, he passed away this morning."

The teenager's family and some "key witnesses" to the assault were being supported by specially trained officers, police said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know