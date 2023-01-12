A breakdown recovery driver has been left with serious injuries by a hit-and-run while working at the roadside.

He was tending to another car when he was knocked down at 8.15pm on Wednesday in Peterborough.

The crash took place on the eastbound carriageway of the A1139 Frank Perkins Parkway.

Cambridgeshire Police said they did not have a description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Officers are asking for any witnesses or people with dashcam footage of the incident to speak to them.

The victim remains at Peterborough City Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

