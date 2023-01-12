A new appeal has been launched to solve the 10-year-old murder of an elderly woman who was stabbed in the neck and set on fire in her bungalow.

The body of 86-year-old Una Crown was discovered in her home in Magazine Lane in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday 13 January 2013.

She was found by a family member lying in the hallway in a pool of blood.

Police originally suspected the pensioner had accidentally set herself alight while using her cooker.

Tests later found she had been stabbed in the neck and chest before being set on fire. The injuries to Mrs Crown's neck had been covered by a scarf.

Police said her clothing had been set alight in an apparent attempt to disguise her injuries and destroy evidence.

Her killers have never been caught and, 10 years on, cold-case detectives are making a new appeal for information.

Una Crown's body was found with stab wounds and had been set on fire. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Det Ch Insp Iain Moor, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: “Ten years on from this tragic case, Mrs Crown’s murderer remains undetected and we have not been able to get justice for her family.

“We continue to seek opportunities for new lines of inquiry and on the 10th anniversary of the tragic events, I wanted to re-appeal to the public.

“We still believe the answer to solving this case lies within the local community.

"I am urging anyone who has information but not yet come forward, to do the right thing and get in touch – someone out there knows what happened to Mrs Crown.

“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, may be key to solving this investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire Police online or on 101, quoting Operation Valyrian .

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Una Crown was found dead in her Wisbech bungalow ten years ago. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

