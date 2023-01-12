Play Brightcove video

People have left heartfelt messages in tribute to the murdered teenager.

Flowers and balloons have been left at the scene where a teenager was fatally stabbed in a car park.

Mourners have left dozens of bouquets of flowers and balloons for 16-year-old Harley Barfield, who died on Wednesday.

He was attacked just after 3pm on Monday at Strasbourg Square in Haverhill, Suffolk.

Heartfelt messages were left along with the flowers. One tribute written on a picture canvas said: "Love you Harley, we will see you soon brother. You're missed by everyone and one of a kind", signing it off "Forever 16".

A photograph of Harley Barfield, 16, has been released by his family. Credit: Family handout/Suffolk Police

People around the town also lit candles in tribute to the teenager, posting pictures on social media of their individual gestures.

A 16-year-old boy from the Haverhill area - who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age - has appeared at Ipswich Magistrates' court, charged with murder.

The accused teenager, who was arrested shortly after the attack, has been sent to appear at Ipswich Crown Court.

He had initially been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but was charged with murder after Harley's death.

Harley died on Wednesday morning at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge after being transferred from Addenbrooke's Hospital in the city.

Police at the scene in the car park where the stabbing took place. Credit: ITV News Anglia

