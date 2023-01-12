Police are looking for two burglars who stole two Rolex watches and an e-scooter after threatening a man with a knife on New Year's Eve.

The incident happened between 9pm and 11pm at a property on James Road in Wellingborough in Northamptonshire.

Two men, dressed all in black, entered the property and threatened a man with a knife.

They then stole his phone, two Rolex watches, an electric scooter and a gold chain with a pendant cross.

Northamptonshire Police said the first suspect was described as a white man of a slim build, aged 25-30.

The second suspect is also a white man aged 25-30.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote the incident number 23000000278.

