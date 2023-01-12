A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in her home in Cambridgeshire.

Police launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the 47-year-old woman's body in Beechwood Road in Wisbech on Tuesday morning.

A post mortem examination on the victim is due to take place on Friday.

Detectives believe the woman was killed sometime between 10pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday.

A 45-year-old man, of no fixed address, and a 42-year-old woman, from Wisbech have been arrested and are in custody in King’s Lynn.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.

"I understand this is likely to be concerning to local people but we do believe it to be an isolated incident and we have extra patrols in the area today who are there for people to speak to if they wish".

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police online or by calling 101, and quoting Operation Aerospace.

