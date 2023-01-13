Armed police swooped on a train station after reports of someone seen holding a firearm.

Officers were deployed within minutes and sent to Market Road in Chelmsford shortly after 5.15pm on Thursday.

Police seized the firearm, which was found to be an imitation.

A 15-year-old was detained and arrested close to Chelmsford train station.

The teenager has since been released on bail. Investigations were continuing, said Essex Police.

Ch Insp Paul Ballard said “We responded quickly to this incident with our force control room operators monitoring the situation on CCTV, allowing our uniformed officers to locate the suspect and our armed response officers to detain and arrest him."