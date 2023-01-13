A police force has paid tribute to a serving officer with a "passion for policing", who died from cancer.

Cambridgeshire PC Leigh Norman died on Thursday evening, and was described by colleagues as a "well-respected officer who had a passion for keeping people safe".

He joined the force in 2009 working in Cambridge and then spent the past seven years fighting against rural crime.

Chief Constable Nick Dean said: “Leigh was an exceptional member of Cambridgeshire Constabulary and will be missed by so many people.

“His dedication and passion for keeping people safe and preventing crime were second to none and the recognition he has received over the years is a testament to that.

“My condolences go to Leigh’s family, to all his colleagues with whom he worked extremely closely, and the whole of the policing family too.”

