A man has pleaded guilty to hurling an egg during King Charles' visit to Luton, saying he considered the visit to a "poor area" to be in "bad taste".

Harry Spartacus May, 21, admitted throwing the egg while the King was on a walkabout near the Town Hall in St George’s Square on 6 December.

The 74-year-old monarch was steered away by bodyguards and continued shaking hands with members of the public further along George Street.

May, of Moreton Road South in Luton, was charged with a public order offence under Section 5.1 and 6 of the Public Order Act 1986.

The case was sent to Westminster Magistrates' Court as it was a deemed a “special jurisdiction case” that could only be heard by the Chief Magistrate.

Prosecutor Jason Seetal said police had detained May after seeing him hurl a projectile towards the monarch, which landed on the floor nearby as the King spoke with members of the public.

Mr Seetal said when officers interviewed him, he told them “he did this because he believed the King visiting a town like Luton, which is a deprived and poor area, was in bad taste and he wanted to make a point of this”.

May sat in the dock wearing glasses and a navy jacket and remained expressionless as the facts were read out to the court.

At an earlier hearing, his defence lawyer told the court May had been "very stressed and traumatised, having spent time at Luton police station".

In York on 9 November the King and Queen Consort had four eggs thrown at them, all of which missed.

A 23-year-old student Patrick Thelwell was arrested and charged with a public order offence.

He is due at York Magistrates’ Court on 20 January.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know