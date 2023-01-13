A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of another man in his 20s.

Emergency services found the man with serious injuries at a house on Biscot Road in Luton on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but died a few hours later. His next of kin have been informed.

Cameron Leckey of Biscot Road was arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Friday.