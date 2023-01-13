A teenager who died after being seriously injured in a car park fight had been stabbed in the heart, a post-mortem examination has revealed.

Harley Barfield, 16, was fatally injured on Monday afternoon in Strasbourg Square in Haverhill in Suffolk, and died in hospital on Wednesday.

A teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons has since appeared in crown court, charged with Harley's murder.

Suffolk Police said on Friday that a post-mortem examination had confirmed Harley had "had sustained a number of stab and puncture wounds, one of which was to his heart and proved to be fatal".

The boy accused of murder will appear again at Ipswich Crown Court on 10 March.

Flowers and balloons have since been left at the scene of the stabbing, with messages of condolence to Harley and his family.

Heartfelt messages have been left at the scene of the stabbing. Credit: ITV News Anglia

