CCTV images have been released by police investigating a brawl at a football match on New Year's Day.

Fans started fighting during the second half of the match between Boston and King's Lynn, and play was halted for several minutes after violence spilled onto the pitch.

Since then, eleven people have been arrested.

The Walks, the home of King's Lynn Town. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Three away fans have been charged with public order offences while a fourth was given a conditional caution.

The pictures released by Norfolk Police on Saturday 14 January show some of the men they would like to speak to as part of their inquiries.

Anyone who recognises the men or has any information which could help the investigation is asked to contact Sergeant Darryl Grief at King’s Lynn Local Policing team on 101.

