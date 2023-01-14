A woman in her 80s is in a critical condition after a serious bus crash in Norwich city centre.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were called to the collision just before 11.15am on Saturday 14 January.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich hospital with injuries described by police as life-threatening.

St Stephen's Street has been closed and is expected to remain shut for several hours while police remain at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash has been asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101.

