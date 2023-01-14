A woman who was stabbed to death in her own home in Cambridgeshire has been named by police as Eliza Bibby.

The 47-year-old was found dead at 6.33am on Tuesday at her home in Beechwood Road in Wisbech. A port-mortem examination on Friday concluded that she had died of multiple stab wounds.

A 45-year-old man, of no fixed address, and a 42-year-old woman, from Wisbech, were arrested and remain in custody in King's Lynn.

DI Lee Martin, from Cambridgeshire Constabulary's Major Crime Unit, said: "I am still urging anyone who has any information to contact us.

"We believe this to have been a targeted attack, however, patrols continue in the local area to ease any concerns residents may have."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...