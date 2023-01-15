Remember the famous chicken roundabout at Ditchingham on the Norfolk/Suffolk border - once home to about 300 chooks?

Well parish councillors will meet tonight (Monday, January 16) with charitable project New Rock who want to honour the fabled feathered friends with a celebratory landmark.

The roundabout at Ditchingham on the A143 had been home to hundreds of chickens, which became well known to motorists heading to and from Bungay . They were there for about 30 years until 2010 when concerns about public safety led to them being removed.

At one time there were about 300 chickens at Chicken Roundabout at Ditchingham near Bungay Credit: PA

All previous applications for sculptures had been rejected but Gavin Gardner from New Rock hopes there will be plenty of enthusiasm for their ideas. They hope there will be a mixture of planting and sculptures depicting the famous chickens as well as remembering local Gordon Knowles who fed the chickens regularly for decades.

New Rock hopes to lease the roundabout from Ditchingham Parish Council.

"We know how sculpture can raise the moral and pride of an area, most iconic of these linked to the poultry theme is the Dorking Cockerel that was placed on a roundabout (in Surrey) roughly 15 years ago and is simply amazing," said Mr Gardner.

The meeting takes place this evening. (Monday January 16)