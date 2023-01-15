Watch a report by ITV Anglia 's Stuart Leithes

The unusual spectacle of dancing straw bears has returned to the streets of Whittlesey near Peterborough in Cambridge.

The Fenland festival has returned after a two year absence because of Covid.

It's not entirely clear how old the custom is or if the straw figures represent the spirit of winter or is an alternative to having an actual dancing bear.

An early picture of a straw bear being paraded through the streets Credit: Unknown

But records say harvest workers would go from door to door with the straw bear to ask for gifts or money, food or beer. The custom died out in the early 1900s after police viewed it as a form of begging. But it was revived by the Whittlesey Society in 1980.

Today the procession attracts Morris Dancers from around the country.

