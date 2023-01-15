An elderly woman is still fighting for her life in hospital after being involved in a collision with a bus in Norwich city centre.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash on St Stephens Street, at its junction with Surrey Street, at 11.13am on Saturday 14 January.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 90s, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. She remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The driver of the bus was not hurt in the collision.

St Stephens Street was closed while emergency services were at the scene of the collision, and the road reopened at 2pm.

Officers are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision.

They should call 101 quoting incident number 141 of 14 January 2023. Alternatively, they can also email PC Samuel Land at Samuel.land@norfolk.police.uk.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...