A driver has been arrested after three people died in a crash on the A47 in Norfolk.

A white Vauxhall Mokka and black BMW X5 collided between Middleton and King's Lynn at 7.40pm on Sunday, said Norfolk Police.

Emergency services were called to Constitution Hill in North Runcton, but the three people in the Vauxhall Mokka - two aged in their 40s and one in their 20s - were pronounced dead by paramedics.

A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and is being questioned in King’s Lynn.

Road closures were in place on the A47 at North Runcton until Monday afternoon, when the road reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, and want anyone who has information about how either vehicle was being driven before the crash to contact them on 101, quoting 36/3637/23.

