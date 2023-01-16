The family of a pedestrian who died in a crash on Christmas Eve have described her as a "lifelong dog lover" who was well-known in her community.

Shelagh Casey, 52, was at a pedestrian crossing on Bennetts End Road in Hemel Hempstead when the collision involving a black Nissan Juke happened at about 6.10pm.

Her brothers said: "Our sister will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was very outgoing and made friends easily.

“She was well known, not only in her local neighbourhood, but also in the widercommunity.

“A lifelong dog lover, she often rescued and re-homed dogs in need of her help.”

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

PC David Burstow from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire RoadPolicing Unit, said: “Losing a loved one is extremely difficult at any time of year, but itwas especially hard for Shelagh’s family to get this devastating news at Christmas. Our thoughts remain with them.

“We are still appealing for any witnesses who haven’t yet contacted police to pleasecome forward. If you saw the vehicle in the area prior to the incident, or captured anydash cam footage, we’d like to hear from you.”

