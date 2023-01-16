Police investigating a spate of robberies of victims contacted through the social networking app Grindr have charged four men and a boy.

The charges relate to a series of reports between 1 May and 21 September last year of people in Cambridge being robbed after arranging to meet up with men they had met online through Grindr, which bills itself as the world's largest social media site for the LGBTQ+ community.

Cambridgeshire Police said they had charged three men with conspiring to commit robbery: Harrison Carter, 25, of Chesterton Road, Cambridge; Jack Walker, 20, of Cromwell Crescent, Papworth Everard; and Mackenzie Wales, 18, of Anson Road, Cambourne.

Eden White, 21, of Quidditch Lane, Cambourne, was charged with conspiring to commit robbery and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

A 17-year-old boy, from Knapwell, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was also charged with conspiring to commit robbery and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

They are all due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on 16 February.

