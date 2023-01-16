Search and rescue teams are looking for a 53-year-old woman who has gone missing in Ipswich.

Linda Hussain was last seen at about 3.20pm on Friday, around Brunswick Road and Colchester Road in the town.

Police officers have been combing areas of north-east Ipswich where she was last seen, with the help of teams from Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue.

She is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length brown wavy hair.

She was last seen wearing a long black North Face padded coat with a hood, grey trousers and black ankle boots.

Anyone who believes they have seen Ms Hussain, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, should call police on 101.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...