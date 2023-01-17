A man who raped a woman he knew after offering to give her a lift home in Northampton has been jailed.

Lewis Vanmeer-Sheridan, 29, previously of Sulman Grove, Milton Keynes, agreed to take her home in the early hours of 14 January last year after a night out.

But instead he drove to a car park in Rushmere Road, Northampton, where he made advances towards her.

When she said no, Vanmeer-Sheridan raped her in the back of the vehicle.

The woman later reported the incident to Northamptonshire Police and Vanmeer-Sheridan was arrested and charged with rape.

He was found guilty of the offence at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday and sentenced to eight years and four months in prison.

Det Con Adam Kelly, lead investigator, said: “The bravery of this young woman has been incredible from start to finish and though this incident will never truly leave her, I hope the conclusion of this case and the prison sentence handed down to Vanmeer-Sheridan provides her with some semblance of closure.

“Vanmeer-Sheridan’s behaviour that night was abhorrent. He felt he was ‘owed’ something by agreeing to give this woman a lift and when what he wanted was rejected, he took it instead.

“Sex is never ‘owed’ in any situation and no one should ever feel like it is. Whether someone gives you a lift or spends money on you during a date, sex should never be the expected payment in return. No means no and it is as simple as that.

“I hope this case demonstrates the seriousness with which Northamptonshire Police take reports of sexual assault. We will believe you, we will support you, and we will do everything we can to bring the offender to justice.”

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside sto