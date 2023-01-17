A driver has been charged with causing the deaths of three people who died in a crash.

Police were called to the smash between a white Vauxhall Mokka and black BMW X5 between Middleton and King's Lynn in Norfolk at 7.40pm on Sunday.

Three people in the Mokka - two aged in their 40s and one in their 20s, were pronounced dead by paramedics.

Norfolk Police said 39-year-old Aurelijus Cielevicius, of John Street, King’s Lynn, had been charged with three counts of death by dangerous driving.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The crash happened near the Constitution Hill roundabout in North Runcton.

Road closures were in place on the A47 at North Runcton from Sunday night until Monday afternoon, when the road reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, and want anyone who has information about how either vehicle was being driven before the crash to contact them on 101, quoting 36/3637/23.

Three people in a Vauxhall Mokka died in the crash. Credit: ITV News Anglia

