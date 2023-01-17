Drivers warned Essex A12 ice closure could last until early hours

Drivers are being warned to avoid the A12 northbound in Essex after a blocked water pipe covered the road in water and ice.

The dual carriageway has been shut since this morning.

The closure between J12 at Shenfield and J14 at Margaretting is expected to be in place until the early hours of the morning on Wednesday.

Highways East has warned of slow traffic northbound on the B1002 diversion route through Mountnessing and Ingatestone.

It said a complex operation was going on to clear the pipe and the water from the road surface.

It warned of delays of 30 minutes with three miles of congestion leading to the site of the burst main.

