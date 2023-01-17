Football fans will pay a touching tribute to a young fan from Norwich who died just an hour short of her ninth birthday.

The gesture - titled #ClapforAmber - is being planned by Norwich City at their game away at Coventry City on Saturday, in honour of Amber Sheehy, who died at the weekend.

The Norfolk club wants fans from both sides to join in a minute of applause for Amber in the eighth minute of the Championship game.

And Coventry City have confirmed they will back the gesture, encouraging their own fans to join in and pledging to show Amber's picture on a big screen at the Coventry Building Society Arena

The Midlands club said their thoughts were with Amber's family and friends.

Amber died of cancer on Saturday night just an hour before her ninth birthday with her parents Jon and Amanda at her side in the Nook Hospice in Norfolk.

Norwich City said they would also ClapforAmber at their next home game at Carrow Road.

Amber Sheehy was named the club's fan of the year last year and tributes have been paid to her by a number of senior players, including goalkeeper Tim Krul.

She was also a keen player of the game, and her club Horsford FC are encouraging all football enthusiasts to join in the tribute on Saturday.