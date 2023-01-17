Police carrying out a murder inquiry after a man's body was found in beauty spot have finished draining a pond.

Officers said a large-scale investigation was continuing after the body of Phillip Lewis, 59, was found in Oakwood Pond near the Princess Alexandra Hospital on New Year's Eve.

Mr Lewis was known locally in Harlow as Scottish Phil and police said he had "a wide circle of friends who he socialised with".

Police said their investigation had remained a priority since parts of Mr Lewis's body were discovered in the pond by a man walking his dog.

The body of Philip Lewis was found in the pond on New Year's Eve Credit: Essex Police

They confirmed that the pond had now been fully drained in the search for evidence.

Police said further inquiries and searches were still taking place in Harlow as officers continued to gather evidence.

Lee Clarke, 52 of Wedhey, Harlow, has been charged with murder in connection with the investigation and is due to appear in court on 8 March.

A second man, a 23-year-old from Harlow, was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and since been released on bail.

Det Supt Rob Kirby said: “Following the charge of a man in connection with this investigation, inquiries have been continuing in order to secure justice for Phillip’s family.

“We are so grateful for the support we have received from the public, particularly the community in Harlow. We are still asking for anyone who hasn’t contacted us but has any information which could help to get in touch.”

A site has also been set up as a way for the public to submit information.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...