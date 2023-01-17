Play Brightcove video

A would-be burglar who tried to break into at least 15 homes in the same neighbourhood was caught after he was recorded by a series of doorbell cameras.

Unsuspecting Kennie Owen, 44, was filmed by the cameras as he went from house to house in Werrington in Peterborough on the night of 12 July trying to find an unlocked door.

At one house he is seen trying to use his hoodie to open the door handle so he would not leave fingerprints.

At another he appears to have removed the hoodie and be wandering around bare-chested.

When police were alerted by home owners they appealed for more footage and received 15 crime reports for attempted burglaries in Derwood Grove, Ainsdale Drive, Merelade Grove, Candidus Court, Swallowfield and Lewes Gardens.

The offender was identified as Owen, who was arrested in Bretton on 16 July.

Owen, of no fixed address, appeared at Huntingdon Law Court where he was sentenced to three years and two months in prison after previously admitting 15 charges of attempted burglary.

Det Con Matt Reed, who investigated, said: “Owen tried his luck that night, hoping to come across a door that was unlocked where he would then carry out a burglary.

“This is a really good example of simple measures that can be put in place to prevent your home from being burgled, but also in helping us catch any offenders – video doorbells can sometimes act as a deterrent, but also clearly capture anyone committing crime, as was the case this night.”

