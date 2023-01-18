Play Brightcove video

Stephanie Shore showed ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes around her home

A mother whose flat has been ravaged by damp and mould said she is having to sleep on the sofa with her young son as her bedroom carpet is soaked through with water.Stephanie Shore, 28, says every room in the flat owned by Cambridge City Council, has dripping wet carpets and black mould, but the worst affected is her bedroom.Ms Shore, who suffers from an autoimmune disorder and scoliosis among other health issues, moved into the flat in 2018 and said though flat was already mouldy at the time, she was assured that repairs would take place.

In response to Ms Shore's complaints, the council has said that cleaning surface mould is a tenant’s responsibility.

Some of the mould inside one of the cupboards in the flat Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ms Shore's son Oscar, five, and daughter Hope, 12, have bedrooms covered in black mould, forcing the family into the living rooms where they share two sofas to sleep on.

"The mould is progressing and it has grown really rapidly. No matter how many times I clean it and what I clean it with, it just keeps coming back," she said."If I rub my hand on my bedroom carpet, it's soaked. My son is now sleeping with me on the living room sofa because the mould that is rapidly growing around his windows is now turning into black fluffy mould."Me, my son and my daughter have experienced health problems because of this. My daughter lives with me every other weekend and when she stays over she's coughing straight away.

"Mentally it's affecting me and the mould is embarrassing. I don't invite people around as the mould is getting out of control. I've got mould-resistant paint on my walls and it's growing on that."

Oscar on the sofa he sleeps on with his mother. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ms Shore told ITV News Anglia that the city council had not done enough to get rid of the mould and has even blamed her for the flat being so damp.

She said: "The council keeps saying it is condensation and it is my fault. Someone from the council came unannounced to look at the mould and handed me a bit of paper that just said how I should deal with condensation.

"It was a slap in the face - I'm trying to battle day in and day out but the mould is just destroying me."

Stephanie Shore said there was mould in every room. Credit: CambridgeshireLive/BPM

Cambridge City Council said a visit to the property has been arranged for 1 February, with the intention of cleaning away mould and installing a new kitchen vent and bathroom extractor fan.

A spokesperson told ITV News Anglia the council had set up a new process to deal with concerns about persistent mould.

"If mould starts to grow on your walls, it’s important to clean it with an anti-mould cleaner or anti-fungal wash as soon as you notice it appear," they added.

"In this particular case, we have responded swiftly each time the tenant has contacted us with concerns... sending a surveyor, and using a moisture meter to take readings.

"All have indicated that the mould in the property is ‘surface mould’, and so likely to be caused by condensation and poor ventilation in the home rather than by any structural defect.

"Cleaning surface mould is a tenant’s responsibility, although the council supports vulnerable residents who find it difficult to clean mould away themselves.

"We understand the tenant is finding this situation difficult, and will be attending the property on 1 February to clean away the mould for the tenant, as well as replacing a kitchen vent and bathroom extractor fan.

"It is anticipated that with a clean slate and the repairs to be made on 1 February, along with advice provided about reducing condensation, these issues can be prevented from reoccurring, however we will continue to monitor the situation and offer support."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: