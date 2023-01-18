The mother of a 16-year-old boy who died after being stabbed has vowed that her "baby boy's life... will not be in vain".

Harley Barfield, 16, was fatally injured on 9 January in Strasbourg Square in Haverhill in Suffolk and died in hospital two days later.

He had suffered several stab wounds - one of which was to his heart, a post-mortem examination revealed.

Paying tribute, Harley's mum Bernice said: "My baby boy Harley had the biggest blue eyes and the biggest smile.

"His laugh was infectious and heard often with his constant clowning around. I miss hearing his voice, along with all his different accents and singing.

"It was always hard to have a conversation with Harley without him pulling funny faces.

"Harley’s life will not be in vain and I couldn’t be prouder to call him my son. I love you to the moon and back son, rest in peace.”

Harley with his father Darryl. Credit: Suffolk Police

Meanwhile his father Darryl, described his as his "mini-me".

"I miss him with the whole of my heart, especially our 8pm telephone calls every night," he said.

"I will look up to the stars every night and say: 'I love you, goodnight son.'"

A teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has since appeared in crown court charged with Harley's murder.

The boy accused of murder will appear again at Ipswich Crown Court on 10 March.

Harley Barfield "was the biggest character in the room", said his sister Destiny. Credit: Suffolk Police

Harley's family, which includes his brothers Jack and Harrison and sister Destiny added: “As a family our hearts are broken and will never be the same.

"However, we have been overwhelmed in the most amazing way by the support from the community.

"Harley has been truly honoured by everyone and we are so grateful for that. The support we are receiving is bringing us comfort, in the hardest time.”

