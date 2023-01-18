Police trying to find a vulnerable missing man with dementia have pinpointed a new area to search, as they revealed details of a new confirmed sighting of the 69-year-old.

Officers will search near the A1114, close to the Army and Navy roundabout in Chelmsford, in their search for Timothy Hatcher, who was last seen on 18 December.

Mr Hatcher, who receives support from carers several times a day, was reported missing two days later.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap, and bailed.

Officers have been carrying out searches around Chelmsford, as well as examining CCTV, analysing phone and financial data, and carrying out house-to-house inquiries.

That has led officers to identify a new sighting of Mr Hatcher, later on 18 December.

They say he attended The Star pub, in Baddow Road, before going to the Aldi store, off Parkway - and have released a new image of him outside the supermarket.

Police say that this image of Timothy Hatcher outside Aldi is the last known sighting of him. Credit: Essex Police

Officers closed one lane of the eastbound A1114, Essex Yeomanry Way, at 9.30am on Wednesday as part of the search.

Det Supt Scott Egerton said: “Since Timothy’s disappearance, we have been running a significant search operation to give us the best chance of finding him.

“Thanks to that tireless work, we have now been able to piece together the latter part of Timothy’s day on 18 December.

“We know from this work that Timothy appeared to be disorientated at the time and of course our concerns for him continue to grow.

“I would again ask for anyone who believes they could have information on Timothy’s whereabouts to please come forward and speak to us.”

This CCTV image was taken in the Co-op in Meadgate Avenue on 18 December at 2.40pm. Credit: Essex Police

Police have previously issued several key points in their appeal to find Mr Hatcher:

He often wears a distinctive yellow high-viz jacket and a black beanie-style hat;

He often frequents the area of Baddow around the A1114, Meadgate, and Hylands Park;

He was seen in the company of another man in JD Sport in Chelmsford on 3 December buying trainers.

Anyone with information should call 101 immediately.

