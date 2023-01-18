Five-time Olympic champion Dame Laura Kenny has announced that she and husband Sir Jason Kenny are expecting their second child - breaking the news with a touching photograph of four bikes.

The news comes a year after Kenny, 30, suffered an ectopic pregnancy and 14 months after she suffered a miscarriage.

Kenny, who gave birth to son Albie in August 2017, announced the news via her Instagram page.

“A year ago today I was sat in A&E knowing I was really poorly but not knowing what was wrong with me,” Kenny wrote.

“When I got the news I was having an ectopic pregnancy my world felt like it crumbled. We had already lost our second baby in November and I remember lying there searching for some sort of answers.

“I still feel this heartbreak today and I don’t think it will ever go away. But today a year on…”

Kenny then posted a picture of four bikes leaning against a fence to signal the expected addition to the family.

Dame Laura Kenny used this photo to announce she was pregnant again. Credit: Dame Laura Kenny/Instagram

She added: “Today I felt like I couldn’t hide away anymore. I’m already starting to show and the anxiety I have felt has been unreal. Telling the world means I have to accept we are having another baby and this fills me with all kinds of emotions.

“I’m scared every single day that I might have to go through the pain of losing another baby. It makes you feel ungrateful for something you’ve so desperately wanted for the last year.

“But I also know there are going to be so many people, like I was, seeing my post and wishing I would go away with my happy ending.

“But I also know, when I was lying in the hospital bed, I was searching for people’s happy endings because it was the only thing giving me any comfort at the time. That maybe, just maybe I would get my happy ending.”

Kenny won the most recent of her Olympic gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021, partnering Katie Archibald in the first women’s Madison at an Olympic Games.

At the same Games Kenny won silver in the team pursuit – an event in which team-mate Elinor Barker rode in the first round not realising she was pregnant at the time.

Kenny previously won gold in both the omnium and team pursuit at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

