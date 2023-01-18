Police are investigating the deaths of five birds of prey which were found shot dead and dumped in a car park.

The five goshawks were discovered on Monday close to the Suffolk village of Wordwell, near Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Police said X-rays revealed all five birds had suffered injuries from multiple pieces of shot.

The RSPB is working with Suffolk Constabulary to help identify the culprit and has offered a reward of £5,000 to anyone who comes forward with information which leads to a conviction.

X-rays showed that the birds had all been shot Credit: Suffolk Police

All birds of prey are protected by law, and to kill or injure one could result in jail and/or an unlimited fine.

Sergeant Brian Calver of Suffolk Constabulary’s Rural Crime team said: “This is a serious wildlife crime against an amazing schedule one bird of prey that was once driven to extinction in Britain.

“There is no place for such activity in modern times. Whoever is responsible for this needs to be brought to justice and I’d urge anybody with any information whatsoever to let us know.”

Mark Thomas, the RSPB’s Head of Investigations UK, said: “Anyone who values the natural world and abhors those who actively and criminally look to destroy it will feel as outraged as we do about this utterly despicable incident. We are calling on anyone who has information to come forward to the police.”

The RSPB and other specialists are assisting officers with the investigation.