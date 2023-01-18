Police are searching for two men after an 18-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a busy town centre street.

Officers were called to Westgate Street at 3.35pm on Tuesday to reports that a man had been attacked.

Armed officers and helicopters from the National Police Air Service were called to the scene to search for suspects.

Suffolk Police said officers were looking for two men believed to be involved in the assault who were seen to leaving the area.

One man headed towards Providence Street and the other was seen to going towards the Cornhill.

A section of Westgate Street remains closed off around the crime scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Connick said: "This was a brazen attack in the town centre which will have caused great distress to anyone who witnessed it.

"Whilst enquiries are at an early stage, we believe this to be a targeted attack

"There will be an increased police presence in Ipswich this evening and over the coming days to provide reassurance to local residents and businesses.

"We know that many people would have witnessed this attack and we urge you to make contact with us."

Police have been given extra powers until Wednesday afternoon to carry out searches in the area.

The Section 60 order means officers can stop and search people without having "reasonable grounds" to do so.

This can only happen in a defined area and for a limited amount of time when a senior officer believes there is a possibility of serious violence, or weapons are involved.

Police are urging anyone with information or who was in the area at the time of the attack to contact them.

