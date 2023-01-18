Police are searching for a driver who is believed to have witnessed a fatal hit-and-run days before Christmas.

Stuart Chiddicks, 30, from Southend-on-Sea in Essex, died after he was struck by a car on Southchurch Road in Southend at about 2am on 21 December.

Essex Police said the car involved failed to stop at the scene.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident and have since been released on bail.

After his death, Mr Chiddicks' family paid tribute to him saying he "enjoyed life to the fullest".

Essex Police have now released an image of a car that is believed to be in the area at the time of the collision.

The vehicle, which is black, was driving along Southchurch Road and turned left into Dalmatia Road shortly before 1am.

Police say they are not looking at the car as a suspect vehicle think the driver might have been in the area at the time of the incident. Credit: Essex Police

Det Insp Mark Fraser, from Essex Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: "To be clear, we are not looking at this car as a suspect vehicle.

"We believe that this car was in the area during the lead-up to the fatal collision and that the driver or the occupants may have seen something which could assist us.

“If you are the driver or have any further information, please contact us."

