A suspected drug dealer who tried to hide 20 bags of cocaine in a coffee cup was arrested after attempting to escape from police.

Police arrested the man on Friday on a patrol in the Chesterton area of Cambridge.

Officers spotted a vehicle they suspected to be uninsured. When they stopped it, the driver fled, leaving his keys in the ignition.

Confusingly for police though, he was holding a takeaway cup from a well known coffee chain.

The suspect ran into a nearby shop and tried to pay for the coffee, despite having taken the item in with him, said police on Facebook.

When police caught up with him they found 20 bags of cocaine in the cup.

Officers said: "He was arrested, charged and got to enjoy one of our instant coffees with powdered milk in custody!"

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...