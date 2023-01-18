An elderly woman who was critically injured when she was hit by a bus has died in hospital, police have said.

Officers were called to St Stephens Street in Norwich, near its junction with Surrey Street, at 11.13am on Saturday.

The pedestrian, a 92-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died on Monday evening.

The driver of the bus was not hurt in the collision.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash, in particular anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.

St Stephens Street was closed while emergency services were at the scene of the collision, and the road reopened at 2pm.

