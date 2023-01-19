Play Brightcove video

Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England presented by Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson

This programme was transmitted in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 19 January 2023

Anglia Late Edition looks at the wave of strikes happening across region as nurses, rail workers and ambulance crews demand better pay and condition.

Also discussed is the latest round of Levelling Up funding announced by the government and what our guests thought of their leaders' New Year messages.

Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson is joined by Anna Firth, the Conservative MP for Southend West. Also on the programme is the Labour MP for Luton North, Sarah Owen and the Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Sal Brinton.