A man has died after he was hit by two cars on a dual carriageway in Peterborough.

Vaidas Barkauskas, 45, was crossing the central reservation in Bourges Boulevard at about 5.30pm on 4 January, when he was hit by a blue Skoda Superb and a Mercedes A180.

The drivers of both the cars were uninjured and remained at the scene until emergency services arrived.

Mr Barkauskas was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he died on Friday.

In a statement the family and friends of Mr Barkauskas, who was from Peterborough, said: "We are saddened and shocked by the tragic death of Vaidas at the age of just 45.

"Vaidas came to the UK in 2008 and has always been a really hardworking person at local factories.

"Vaidas was an amazing brother, uncle, stepdad and friend. He had a great sense of humour, was very loving, warm, caring and kind.

"He always put everyone else first and helped everyone in any way he could. He was a happy, smiley person who brought lots of happiness.

"Our hearts are broken. There will be a piece missing forever, but heaven has now gained a special angel. If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.

"We are very sad that you are gone, but very grateful for the time we had together. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place no one else will ever fill.

"You are gone too soon. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed. Rest in peace, Amen."

Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who might have dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101.

