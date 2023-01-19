A woman was sexually attacked in the street while walking in Luton.

She was walking along New Bedford Road, close to the cricket club, at around 9.30pm on Thursday, 5 January when a man unknown to her attacked her.

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The attacker is described as 5ft 4ins with short, curly, black hair and stubble.

He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark coloured hooded jumper and coat.

Det Con Laura McDonagh said: "This attack was unprovoked and distressing for the victim involved and our team of officers are working closely to support the victim, while progressing inquiries to identify the man involved.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in this area, either on foot or travelling in a vehicle who may have had access to a dash camera and may have recorded anyone in the area, as this could assist us with our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to report it via the force’s online reporting centre at beds.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101, quoting 40/1152/23.

