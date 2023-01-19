A teenage boy has admitted stabbing a girl and leaving her for dead in a beauty spot - before she was found and saved by passing dog walker.

He attacked his victim and left her wounded and alone close to Benhall Green in Benhall in Suffolk in October.

It was several hours before a dog walker found her and alerted the police.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital where she received treatment for a back injury and stab wounds.

The 17-year-old attacker, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

The girl survived the attack but has been left with life-changing injuries.

The accused boy has been remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on 10 March for sentencing.

