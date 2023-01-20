A man accidentally crushed his own brother to death in a work yard while test-driving a lorry he wanted to buy, an inquest heard.

David Potter, 57, was working at the premises in Basildon in Essex on 4 October 2019 when he was trapped under a lorry driven by his brother Mark Potter.

He and his partner had been visiting the yard in Cranes Court as there was a lorry for sale which he was looking to buy, an inquest at Essex Coroner's Court was told.They had travelled there and David Potter had been showing his brother the lorry and the two had agreed to take it for a test drive.

However, an emotional Mark Potter fought through tears as he explained to a jury that he had been in the cabin waiting for his brother and decided to pull away after he had waited for around 10 minutes for his brother to join him.

He had seen him in his rearview mirror, walking with trade plates, but did not know that David Potter had then made his way to the front of the lorry.

Once the driver discovered what had happened, he rushed for help and ambulances and an air ambulance attended the scene, the jury heard.

David Potter died from traumatic chest injuries, a post-mortem examination later established.

Speaking tearfully via a video link, Mark Potter recounted how the incident happened.

"I saw him in the mirror at the back of the vehicle," he said. "I lost sight of him then, I couldn't see him in either of my mirrors. I sat there for some time, I don't know how long it was and I thought 'just go on your own'. At that point I moved the vehicle forward."

He said it had "seemed ages" that he was waiting for his brother, believing it to be between five and 10 minutes.

He continued: "At that point I just thought 'he must have just thought go on your own'."

He said he did a full check of all his mirrors and looked out of the windscreen, and moved the automatic lorry forward.

He told the jury that he would not have even been going half a mile an hour as he had just pulled off. He then heard his brother shouting and turned off the engine.

He continued: "I couldn't see him, I didn't know what it was. The last place I saw him was at the back, I went around to the back and he wasn't there."I went all the way around to the front and I saw his glasses and phone at the front. He was at the front of it."

The jury heard evidence from a colleague of David Potter who said he rushed out of one of the buildings to the sounds of a female voice shouting "call an ambulance".Graham Walsh said he saw David Potter under the lorry and then used a vehicle to lift it off him and then left paramedics to attend to him.

The jury also heard evidence from Kelly Spratt, Mark Potter's partner, who said while she waited in the car for the brothers to complete the test drive, she had seen her partner run past into reception, saying "My brother's under the lorry".Assistant coroner Tina Harrington asked Mark Potter: "Is there anything you else you feel you could have done at the time?"

Mr Potter replied "no".

The inquest, scheduled to run for two days, continues.

