A teenager stabbed to death in a busy shopping street has been named by police.

Raymond James Quigley, 18, died from his injuries after being attacked in Westgate Street in Ipswich on Tuesday.

Police said he was approached by two other males and stabbed at 3.35pm, with the suspects then heading off in different directions - one going towards the Cornhill and the other towards Providence Street.

The teenager, from Wymondham in Norfolk, was treated by ambulance crews at the scene but died from his injuries.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday, concluding that James sustained four stab wounds to the torso and died as a result of these injuries.

Since his death, officers have been trying to identify and find the suspects, with forensic work, searches and CCTV analysis being carried out.

Notes and flowers were left at the scene on Friday by the youngster's family, with one from his sister reading: "The evil gangs have taken you, but they will never take your shine."

Flower from the young man's family were left at the scene. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Another, signed from his mother, said: "Love you my beautiful son. Life will never be the same again. You will never leave my heart until I join you one day."

On Friday, police claimed they were making "really good progress" despite no arrests having been made.

Three consecutive Section 60 authorities have been put in place since the attack, the most recent running for 24 hours from 5.45pm on Thursday.

The authority provides officers with additional powers to stop and search within a defined town-centre area.

Police have set up a mobile police station on the Cornhill for the public to drop in with information, and is open until 2am on Friday and Saturday night.

