Footage from Cambridgeshire Police

Police helicopter footage has captured the dramatic chase that led to the arrest of a ram-raid gang behind offences across three counties.

The group are seen on the night vision camera trying to escape from pursuing officers as they drove a car through streets and across fields before fleeing on foot across a dual carriageway.

They were finally apprehended in woodland as police used dogs to track them down.

The gang who targeted petrol stations and supermarkets across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire have now been jailed for a total of more than 20 years.

Tony Smith, 23, John Mitchell, 20, Alan Smith, 47, and Samuel Mitchell, 19, all pleaded guilty to the charges.

Working together, the four caused damage running into hundreds of thousands of pounds as they stole ATMs and cigarettes as well as vehicles and equipment to commit the offences in January and February 2022.

Police helicopter footage shows some of the group abandoning a car and trying to escape arrest on foot Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

They targeted a service station and supermarkets including Ramsey and St Neots Tesco stores and the Co-op store in Yaxley.

Police said the investigation into the ram-raids and thefts was complex, with officers trawling CCTV footage, phone records and carrying out extensive forensic searches.

The group were finally caught following an ATM theft at the Howard Centre, in Bedford, on 21 February last year.

Tony Smith, of Cambridgeshire, was charged with conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglary and conspiracy to steal. He was also charged with dangerous driving in relation to the theft in Bedford.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years and four months.

John Mitchell, of Harlow, Essex, was also charged with conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglary and conspiracy to steal.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years at a young offenders institution.

Alan Smith, of Kempston Hardwick, Bedfordshire, was charged with non-dwelling burglary in relation to the Bedford offence.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years and 10 months.

Tony Smith (top left) Samuel Mitchell (top right) John Mitchell (bottom left) and Alan Smith (bottom right) Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Samuel Mitchell, of Harlow, Essex, was charged with conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglary and conspiracy to steal.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years and six months at a young offenders institution.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris O’Brien said: “These offenders caused havoc and misery across three counties to both businesses and individuals.

"They stole cash and goods worth hundreds of thousands of pounds and caused a considerable amount of damage and financial loss to the businesses they targeted.

“The group was prolific and I don’t believe they would have stopped offending if they hadn’t been caught.

“Ram-raids are most likely to take place during the winter months when the nights are darker and we need the public’s help to report anything suspicious or anything they see that might not seem quite right, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem.

"One call could make all the difference and potentially stop a store or petrol station being targeted.”

